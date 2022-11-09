Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($70.00) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($68.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($73.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €63.86 ($63.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.22. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($129.65).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

