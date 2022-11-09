HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Cowen

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.89.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.3 %

DINO opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

