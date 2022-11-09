HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DINO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $64.74. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.