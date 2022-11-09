HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $64.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $52,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

