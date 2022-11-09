HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives $37.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several research firms have commented on HMST. DA Davidson cut their price target on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HomeStreet to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $482.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.02. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 31.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

