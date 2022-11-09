Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
