Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.01-$2.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.82.

HPP opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,217.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

