Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Humana were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Humana by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Humana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,264,000 after buying an additional 292,456 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Humana by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,353,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,459,625,000 after buying an additional 201,702 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HUM opened at $557.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $505.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.12. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.78.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

