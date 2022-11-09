ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.85. 11,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,417,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 346,764 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

