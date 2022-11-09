ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.85. 11,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,417,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.
ImmunoGen Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

