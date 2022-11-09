Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 54.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $35,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 84.4% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.94.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

