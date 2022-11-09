Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSJA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 24.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS TSJA opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41.

