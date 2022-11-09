Insider Buying: Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) Director Richard Lee Boger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gray Television Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

