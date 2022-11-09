Insider Buying: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) Director Kirstin Gould purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James River Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JRVR opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.37. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in James River Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in James River Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in James River Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in James River Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in James River Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Compass Point downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

