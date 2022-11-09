Insider Buying: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) CEO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Boeing Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:BA opened at $169.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.06. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,445,831,000 after buying an additional 298,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

