Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells 30,604 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 30,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $81,100.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 6.3 %

NYSE DNA opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,680,000 after buying an additional 37,575,106 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,675,000 after buying an additional 39,460,799 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,981,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after buying an additional 9,123,775 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 6,937,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

