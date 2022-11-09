Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Sells 802 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $67,985.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,595.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OSIS opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $83.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $103.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

