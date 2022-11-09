Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Insperity worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 294.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 182.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Trading Up 0.8 %

NSP opened at $115.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $125.52.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Insperity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $177,462.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $201,301.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,826.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,758 shares of company stock valued at $7,680,169 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.