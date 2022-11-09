Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 312,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,035,000 after buying an additional 59,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.17.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

