Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,671,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

