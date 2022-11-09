International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Brightlight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,511,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after buying an additional 104,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSW opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.17.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. On average, analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on International Seaways from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

In other International Seaways news, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,999.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,999.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,499 shares of company stock worth $3,200,662. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

