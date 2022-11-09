Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,759 shares of company stock worth $599,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

