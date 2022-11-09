iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 234.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIS opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $80.07.

