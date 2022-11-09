James Pantelidis Buys 3,000 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director James Pantelidis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.90 per share, with a total value of C$77,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,988,545.20.

James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, James Pantelidis bought 400 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.20 per share, with a total value of C$12,480.00.

On Friday, August 26th, James Pantelidis bought 4,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$131,800.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, James Pantelidis purchased 1,035 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$35,003.70.

On Friday, August 12th, James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.70 per share, with a total value of C$33,700.00.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$25.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.18. Parkland Co. has a 1 year low of C$24.92 and a 1 year high of C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.80.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

