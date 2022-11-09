Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,345,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,260 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.84 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.77.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,385 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,352. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

