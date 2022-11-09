JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,845 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,065.0% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,403,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.93 and its 200-day moving average is $117.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $385.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

