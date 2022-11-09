JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

