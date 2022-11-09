Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 268,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 554.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.