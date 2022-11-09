Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 268,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 554.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

