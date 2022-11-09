Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,879,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after buying an additional 1,661,449 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,091,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.18. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $77.48 and a 1 year high of $112.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,430,493.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $195,166.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,430,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Joshua Sosland acquired 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.81 per share, for a total transaction of $30,474.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,670.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812 over the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

