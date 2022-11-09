Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.15.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -850.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $189.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

