Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,151 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CarMax were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 233.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 90.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Up 0.2 %

KMX opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.74. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $155.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.