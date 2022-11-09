KeyCorp Weighs in on Angi Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Angi in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Angi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.02 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Angi Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $959.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 26.4% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 51.1% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 511,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 172,842 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 100.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

