Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 122,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,670,700 shares.The stock last traded at $2.82 and had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 3.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.99.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

