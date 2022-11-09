Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,706,000 after buying an additional 6,500,929 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 4,671,885 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,958,000 after buying an additional 3,808,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

