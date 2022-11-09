Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 17,606 Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIRD. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIRD. Cowen cut their target price on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Allbirds stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.62 million and a PE ratio of -4.06. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

