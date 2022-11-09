Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $884,000.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Health Assurance Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAACU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.