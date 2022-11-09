Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,019,000 after purchasing an additional 971,094 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,060,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 147,820 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,573,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 3,554,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after buying an additional 273,837 shares during the period.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Hillman Solutions

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLMN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

