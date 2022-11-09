Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 10,255 KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

KL Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of KL Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. KL Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

About KL Acquisition

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

