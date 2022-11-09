Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,770 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 671.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $247.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.