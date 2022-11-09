Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $103,000 in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLAHU. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 54.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Get Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I alerts:

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Price Performance

OTCMKTS HLAHU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

About Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.