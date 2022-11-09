Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $105,000 in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $58,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OSCR opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.25 million. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

