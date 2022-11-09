Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $110,000 in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,738 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWI opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $17.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

