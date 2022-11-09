Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $121,000 in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UDMY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Udemy stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $32.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UDMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

In other news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $25,132.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,488.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $25,132.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,488.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $58,632.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,219,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,058,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,387 shares of company stock worth $168,641. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

