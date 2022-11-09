Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $96,000 in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 80,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 620.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 75,666 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 149,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $913,329.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,628,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,280,201.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 633,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,413. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

