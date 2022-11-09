Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,608 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 171,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 898,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 447,316 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 333,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 101,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

EDD opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

