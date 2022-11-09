Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $91,000 Investment in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Proterra by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proterra by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Proterra by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Proterra by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTRA opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Proterra Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTRA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Proterra in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

