Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 144,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 42,360 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 84,841 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $774,598.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,703.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACV Auctions Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. ACV Auctions’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.