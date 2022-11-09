Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CommScope by 27.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

