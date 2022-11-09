Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of OLO by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OLO by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,613 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,948,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,735 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,613,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of OLO by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,616,000 after acquiring an additional 71,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 32,500 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

OLO stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OLO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

