Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in N-able by 298.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on N-able from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

N-able Price Performance

NABL stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.88 and a beta of 0.45. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). N-able had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. N-able’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $209,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 278,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,929.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

N-able Company Profile

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

