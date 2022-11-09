Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 26,571 Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 665.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $9.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 17,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $110,078.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,252.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 17,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $122,379.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 17,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $110,078.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,113,252.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

